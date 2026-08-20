Josh Alexander appears to be getting closer to an in-ring return after undergoing knee surgery earlier this year.

Alexander suffered the injury during an AEW taping in March and underwent surgery in early April, keeping the Don Callis Family member sidelined for more than four months.

Alexander resurfaced on this week’s Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling Mayhem, where he confronted Stu Grayson and teased a potential title unification match. Alexander has remained MLP Canadian Champion during his absence, with Grayson being crowned interim champion.

No date was announced for the potential match. MLP will hold its Northern Rising pay-per-view in Toronto on October 3, though it remains to be seen whether Alexander will be cleared in time for the event. Adam Copeland is also scheduled to compete on the show, with a potential match against Steve Maclin being teased.

Alexander has previously expressed disappointment over being unable to fulfill his responsibilities as MLP Canadian Champion while injured. He became the inaugural champion in May 2025 following Scott D’Amore’s relaunch of the promotion.