AEW Star No Longer on Twitter After Criticism from Fans

AEW Chief Branding Officer Brandi Rhodes has apparently deleted or deactivated her Twitter account.

Rhodes is usually active on Twitter but now the page at @TheBrandiRhodes says the following message: “This account doesn’t exist. Try searching for another.”

There’s no word yet on why Rhodes took the page down, but many fans are speculating that it’s due to criticism against the AEW Heels community for women, and the booking of the AEW women’s division.

Rhodes is still live on Instagram as of this writing, at @thebrandirhodes.

