Former AEW Women’s Champion Nyla Rose was named one of Outsports’ nominees for its female athletes of the year.
The outlet published its list of honorees for 2020, with Venezuelan triple jumper Yulimar Rojas topping the list. The others nominated were Rose and 11-time WNBA All-Star Sue Bird.
Rose’s entry reads like the following:
“In February, Rose won the AEW Women’s World Championship, becoming the first trans woman to win a world title in a major U.S. wrestling promotion. She successfully defended her title before losing it to Hikaru Shida in the spring.”
Also honored today as we announce the #2020OutsportsAwards:@S10Bird and @NylaRoseBeast were both nominated alongside @TeamRojas45 for Outsports Female Athlete of the Year!https://t.co/JRyz12DWSE pic.twitter.com/tSvJd4pxF5
— Outsports (@outsports) December 27, 2020