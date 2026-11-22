Anna Jay has shared some encouraging news regarding her recovery from shoulder surgery.

The AEW star underwent surgery in October after previously revealing during a Twitch stream that an operation would be necessary to address her shoulder injury.

Jay returned to Twitch on November 21, where she provided another update on her recovery and revealed that she is no longer required to wear a sling.

“No sling. This is the arm. I can lift it like yay high. I can do little activities. I can’t lift more than five pounds and I have some restrictions. I can’t lift it up like this or do anything crazy, but it’s doing good and I’m very happy.”

While Jay still has limitations on what she can do physically, she expressed relief over reaching another milestone in the recovery process.

“I’m so happy to have the sling off, guys. You have no idea. This surgery was a little rough with the sling. The day that I got the sling off, I was so happy.”

Later in the stream, Jay was asked about her shoulder again and revealed that she recently attended a six-week follow-up appointment with her doctor.

“The shoulder is doing good. It’s going as it should. I saw my doctor at six weeks as well, which was this week.”

Jay went on to explain that her doctor was pleased with how the shoulder was healing. She also confirmed that she has started physical therapy, which has proven to be a challenging part of the rehabilitation process.

“Anyways, I saw the doctor this week and he said everything looked good and it’s healing good. So that is great. I am doing PT right now. I’m going two to three times a week and it’s kicking my ass.”