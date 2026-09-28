Benjamin Satterley, known to wrestling fans around the world as PAC, has passed away at the age of 40.

All Elite Wrestling announced Satterley’s passing on Sunday night. No additional details regarding his death were disclosed.

Satterley, a native of Newcastle upon Tyne, England, began his professional wrestling career in 2004 and went on to compete for promotions around the world, including WWE under the names Neville and Adrian Neville, before joining AEW in 2019.

In announcing his passing, AEW reflected on both his international career and the mark he left on the promotion.

“All Elite Wrestling is saddened to announce the passing of Benjamin Satterley, aka Pac. A native of Newcastle upon Tyne, England, Satterley began his wrestling career in 2004 and went on to perform for wrestling organizations all over the world, captivating fans with innovative high-flying moves and incredible in-ring ability.”

PAC became a multi-time champion during his seven years with AEW and was involved in a number of prominent matches and rivalries during his run with the company.

“Pac signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2019 and held multiple AEW Championships and competed in some of the most memorable matches in AEW history.”

Satterley had competed just one night before his passing was announced, wrestling Andrade El Idolo for the AEW National Championship at Saturday’s AEW All Out pay-per-view in Chicago, IL.

We extend our condolences to Satterley’s family, friends, colleagues and fans.