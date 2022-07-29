Ethan Page is set to face Leon Ruffin on tonight’s Fight for The Fallen edition of AEW Rampage on TNT.

Page took to Twitter and poked fun at his lack of TV time in AEW.

“Hey look … Ethan Page actually gets TV time this week! Nice change of pace at work if u ask me,” he wrote. “Keep up the great work @AEW [thumbs up emoji] Can’t wait to do this again in 5 weeks.”

He added in a follow-up tweet, “Tonight I will be making a statement …”

Page made another tweet this afternoon and issued a warning to everyone else.

“Feel like I’ve been asleep for a month or 2,” he wrote. “Well, my eyes are open & everybody is f***ed [rolling on the floor laughing emoji] #AllEgo is back to being his best.”

Page has worked a dozen AEW matches in 2022 so far – he teamed with Scorpio Sky for a win over Logan Laroux and Mike Fowler at the January 19 Elevation tapings; he lost to current Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley on the January 21 Rampage; teamed with Sky for a win over Steve Pena and Jaden Valo at the February 9 Elevation taping; took a loss to Christian Cage on the March 4 Rampage; defeated JD Griffey at the May 18 Elevation taping; teamed with Sky and Paige VanZant for a win over Sammy Guevara, Tay Conti and Frankie Kazarian at Double Or Nothing on May 29; defeated Kazarian at the June 3 Dark taping; came up short against Miro on the June 15 Road Rager Dynamite; defeated Serpentico at the June 22 Elevation taping; was defeated by Orange Cassidy at the June 29 Blood & Guts Dynamite; defeated Colin Delaney at the July 6 Elevation taping; and defeated Ruffin at the July 13 Elevation taping.

Tonight’s Rampage special was taped earlier this week at the DCU Center in Worcester, MA. The show will also feature an appearance by ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli, six-man action with Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta vs. Sonjay Dutt, Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh, Lee Moriarty vs. Matt Sydal, plus Ruby Soho vs. Anna Jay in the main event. You can click here for spoilers from the Rampage taping.

On a related note, AEW has announced that The Acclaimed will premiere their new music video on tonight’s Rampage.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more and be sure to join us later on for full Rampage coverage. Below are the related tweets from Page:

Tonight I will be making a statement … https://t.co/HKuNyqPDfS — “All Ego” Ethan Page (@OfficialEGO) July 29, 2022

Feel like I’ve been asleep for a month or 2 Well, my eyes are open & everybody is f***ed 🤣 #AllEgo is back to being his best pic.twitter.com/bO8AbbYiIL — “All Ego” Ethan Page (@OfficialEGO) July 29, 2022

