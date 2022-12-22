Kris Statlander has provided an update on her injury recovery.

The AEW women’s division star tore her ACL back in August while wrestling on an episode of Dark, an injury that required surgery and sidelined the Best Friends member for 6-8 months. Statlander revealed in a recent Tweet that she is still not cleared to compete before jokingly creating the headline for this post. She writes, “No I am not cleared yet. “AEW Wrestler Provides Injury Update” is the headline I’m expecting to see.”

“AEW Wrestler Provides Injury Update” is the headline I’m expecting to see — Kris Statlander (@callmekrisstat) December 22, 2022

While Statlander has been out of action her Best Friends stable will be competing for $300,000 on this Friday’s Rampage. One member, Orange Cassidy, is the current reigning All-Atlantic champion. Stay tuned for more updates on Statlander’s recovery.