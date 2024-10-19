Don’t expect to see Lio Rush at the RevPro show this weekend.

Ahead of tonight’s RevPro Global Wars show, AEW star Lio Rush has announced that he is unable to make the show due to travel issues.

“Unfortunately due to overnight travel issues Lio Rush will not make it to Doncaster in time for today’s show,” RevPro announced via social media. “We apologise for the late notice of this. Lio is safely in the UK now but won’t be able to make it in time.”

Rush checked-in via X soon after to respond to the announcement made by RevPro regarding his cancelled appearance.

“My heart sank the moment I knew I wasn’t going to make it in time for the show,” Rush wrote. “Was looking forward to this all week. I’m sure I will see you guys again very soon, but still extremely gutted.”