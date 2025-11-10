The talk within the pro wrestling community regarding the reported AEW walkouts of Nixon Newell and Miranda Alize continues.

As noted, Newell, formerly known as Tegan Nox in WWE, and Alize, walked out before the live episode of AEW Collision this past Saturday night at the Bayou Music Center in Houston, Texas, where they were reportedly scheduled to lose in a quick three-minute match to TayJay duo Tay Melo and Anna Jay.

Following the show, conflicting reports surfaced regarding what actually happened, leading to Newell and Alize hosting a live Twitch stream to share their full side of the story. They also surfaced via social media with various official statements regarding the matter.

In the latest public comments from those on the inside, fellow AEW women’s wrestling star Taya Valkyrie took to X on Monday afternoon to share her thoughts.

As Valkyrie explained, in her opinion, whether you’re scheduled to get three minutes in the ring, or 45 minutes, you make the most of it regardless of the planned outcome.

“At the end of the day, this is a business, it is our job,” she wrote. “It doesn’t matter if you get 1 minute or 45, you make every second in front of those fans and on that TV count.”

The women’s wrestling veteran continued, “It is an honor and a privilege to be part of the show. I’ve been doing this for 15 years and I’ve been in every position, good, bad, champ, enhancement…. and every single aspect of the show, small or big is important. Make it count ❤️ And that’s my Ted talk.”

