Paul Wight noticed some similarities between a recent Omos/Rey Mysterio spot and something from his own WWE past.

Night one of AAA Triplemanía 34 in Las Vegas closed with Omos defeating Mysterio in singles action. The attack continued after the match, with Mysterio eventually being strapped to a spine board and placed on a stretcher.

Omos then returned to ringside, lifted Mysterio while he was still strapped to the board and slammed him through a table.

The angle drew comparisons to a memorable WWE spot involving Wight, then known as Big Show, swinging Mysterio into the ring post while he was strapped to a spine board.

During a virtual signing for Signed By Superstars, Wight acknowledged the similarities and joked about seeing the spot recreated.

“I already saw it when they tried to copy it. They had somebody else do my [spot]… So I was like, ‘Ehh,’ you know? What is it? Imitation is the best form of flattery or whatever.”

Elsewhere during the appearance, Wight praised the level of athleticism among today’s wrestlers, particularly those on the AEW roster.

“Dude, that’s the thing, right now in the business, I don’t think I’ve ever seen as many athletes — pure athletes that we have in the business,” Wight said. “I’m loving the commentary. I mean, these kids are so good.”

Despite enjoying his current commentary role, Wight named Darby Allin as someone he would be interested in stepping into the ring with as a heel.

“I would love to be a heel and work Darby Allin,” Wight continued. “I would sling his guts all over the place! ‘You get beat with a Coffin Drop.’ Okay? Sign me up!”