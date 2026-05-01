AEW personality Rebel, real name Tanea Brooks, has shared a heartbreaking health update.

Taking to social media on Friday, Brooks revealed that after a lengthy medical journey, she has been diagnosed with terminal ALS.

“First, I want to say thank you for all your prayers,” she stated in the video. “Because for those who know, I spent a two-year medical journey trying to find out what is wrong. And finally, our prayers have been answered.”

She then spoke candidly about the difficult reality of receiving that long-awaited answer.

“The thing is, sometimes we don’t want to hear the answer to our prayers. And so, while I was waiting to have lung surgery for the masses on my lungs, the doctors at Mayo found, finally found, what’s going on. The doctors have diagnosed me with terminal ALS.”

A devastating update.

Brooks continued by explaining how the diagnosis connects to the symptoms she has been experiencing, while also acknowledging the uncertainty that lies ahead.

“There is not a lot of research behind ALS, and we don’t know how long I have, but it explains why I have trouble walking and talking, and all my functions will soon decline,” she continued. “But now we can prepare for the future and what is to come. And I wanna say thank you to Tony Khan and AEW for supporting me on this medical journey. It has been a blessing that is unheard of. And from the bottom of my heart, thank you.”

She closed the message with a heartfelt note to fans, expressing gratitude and asking for continued support during this difficult time.

“And thank you to all of you for your prayers,” she said. “Please continue to pray for a peaceful journey and a peaceful passing. I love you.”