AEW personality Rebel (Tanea Brooks) has revealed that she recently underwent surgery to remove a tumor, as her battle with ongoing health issues continues.

The 46-year-old took to social media to share the update, injecting humor into the situation by referencing the classic film Kindergarten Cop.

“It’s not a Tumah ~ Kindergarten Cop. Ok, it is, but it’s out now,” Rebel wrote via Instagram. “Still healing with another surgery. Trying to get better from when I was hospitalized last May 2024.”

Rebel’s surgery follows her public comments last month about struggling to get answers regarding her health. On May 12, she posted that she was beginning to lose hope but remained determined to keep fighting.

She was first hospitalized in May 2024 after doctors discovered a mass in her lung, which was later diagnosed as pneumonia. Additional CT scans at the time revealed other minor health concerns that also required attention.

