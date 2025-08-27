An All Elite Wrestling star is headed back to ‘The Good Ol’ U.S. of A.’

Women’s wrestling star Queen Aminata surfaced on social media today to announce that she has received an emergency passport, which will allow her to travel back to the United States.

As noted, Aminata is still in the U.K. following the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: London pay-per-view in London, England, as well as last week’s AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision shows from Glasgow, Scotland.

Aminata revealed earlier this week that a backpack containing her belongings, including her American passport, was stolen during her overseas trip with AEW.

In an update, Aminata took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, showing off a photo of an Emergency Passport she has received, which allows her to travel back to the U.S.

AEW kicks off their two-week residency at 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA. tonight, Wednesday, August 27, 2025, with the post-AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: London episode of AEW Dynamite, live at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max.