Marina Shafir has some strong words for Mercedes Moné ahead of their championship showdown at AEW Full Gear.

Following Wednesday night’s AEW Blood & Guts special edition of Dynamite, AEW released a backstage promo featuring Shafir responding to Moné’s comments and actions during their heated confrontation.

The segment saw Moné refer to Shafir as “Moxley’s little b*tch” before attacking her with the AEW Women’s World Championship, sending her into the steel cage and ring steps, and locking her in the Statement Maker until officials intervened.

Shafir addressed the incident in a video shared by AEW on Thursday, November 5, taking aim at Moné’s privileged position in the company.

“Mercedes, Miss CEO, you spoiled little sh*t,” Shafir said in the video. “Yeah, I don’t have the lights. I don’t have the money. I don’t have the production of an entire company telling the world how special I am. No, no, no. Because if I had any of that, I wouldn’t be the woman that I am today.”

Shafir continued by addressing Moné’s reference to her association with Jon Moxley, pointing to her contributions to the Death Riders and the group’s impact on AEW.

“But what do I know? I’m just Mox’s little b*tch, you know? How about you ask Mox if I’m a little b*tch? How about you ask Claudio? How about you ask Yuta, Daniel, Gabe? What do you think they’re gonna tell you? What they’re gonna tell you is I was the instigator. I was the motivator that helped a group change professional wrestling forever.”

She then closed with a direct warning for the reigning champion.

“But Mercedes, you’re no one’s little b*tch, right? At Full Gear, I’m gonna make you cry like one.”

Shafir is scheduled to challenge Moné for the AEW Women’s World Championship at AEW Full Gear on November 14 at the Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 11/14 for live AEW Full Gear 2026 Results coverage.