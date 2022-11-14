Road Dogg Brian James recently claimed that he was a better sports entertainer than wrestling legend Bret “The Hitman” Hart. Dogg would apologize for telling him what he thought of him and Brett.

AEW wrestler “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard expressed his opinion on the issue on social media, stating clearly that he was a superior sports entertainer over Road Dogg.

Trent Beretta joined the conversation and related a story about his first encounter with Road Dogg.

Daddy Magic is a better Sports Entertainer than Road Dogg — Daddy Magic (@theDaddyMagic) November 12, 2022