According to the Wrestling Observer, AEW superstar Matt Jackson of the Young Bucks is dealing with an actual injury ahead of Saturday’s Full Gear pay per view, where he and brother Nick Jackson will challenge FTR for the tag team championship.

Reports are that Matt Jackson has a partially torn MCL and a slight tear in his ACL, which was suffered during the Bucks intense match with the Butcher and The Blade from earlier in the year. FTR has been targeting the injury in kayfabe, so it should play into Saturday’s showdown.

