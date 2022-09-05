Alex Reynolds of The Dark Order reportedly suffered an injury at AEW All Out on Sunday.

All Out saw Reynolds, John Silver and “Hangman” Adam Page team up to face The Elite in the tournament finals to crown the inaugural AEW World Trios Champions. The Elite ended up getting the win, but Page and The Dark Order were praised on social media for their strong performances.

Now a new report from PWInsider notes that Reynolds is currently on crutches, but the exact nature of the injury has not been confirmed. Reynolds was seen leaving the AEW hotel in Chicago today, on the crutches.

Reynolds took to Twitter after All Out and thanked the crowd.

“Thank you so much for tonight Chicago. We didn’t reach our destination, but our journey isn’t over. #AEWAllOut,” he wrote.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on Reynolds’ injury and status. Below is his full tweet:

