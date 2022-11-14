AEW star Abadon reportedly suffered an injury over the weekend.

A new report from PWInsider notes that Abadon suffered an injury while working Warriors of Wrestling’s Intergender Warfare event in Brooklyn, NYC on Saturday. Word going around is that she likely suffered a broken collarbone.

Abadon was executing a hurricanrana on Joey Ace when she landed bad and was injured. The match was immediately stopped and Abadon was taken to a local hospital.

There is currently no timeframe for how long Abadon might be out of action, and she has not commented publicly on her status as of this writing.

Abadon last wrestled for AEW at the November 4 Dark tapings, defeating Leva Bates.

https://twitter.com/WOWPROWRESTLING/status/1583911374765162497

