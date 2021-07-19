Following last night’s Slammiversary pay per view IMPACT prepared for another round of television tapings from their home-base at Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee.

According to Fightful Select, AEW star Frankie Kazarian was present at the tapings, and is scheduled to appear at the promotion’s second set. The SCU member was a longtime wrestler for TNA during their early years, and is a former five-time X-Division champion and three-time tag champion. What Kazarian’s role will be for IMPACT programing remains to be seen.

