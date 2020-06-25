AEW Star Reportedly Suffers Swollen Eye During Pull-Apart Brawl

Ricky Starks suffered a swollen eye during last night’s pull-apart brawl between AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida and Penelope Ford on AEW Dynamite, according to Fightful Select.

Starks reportedly caught a stray punch during the brawl. Fans on Twitter noticed that Shida accidentally “poked” Starks in the eye but Fightful reports that he caught a wild punch.

