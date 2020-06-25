AEW Star Reportedly Suffers Swollen Eye During Pull-Apart Brawl

Ricky Starks suffered a swollen eye during last night’s pull-apart brawl between AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida and Penelope Ford on AEW Dynamite, according to Fightful Select.
Starks reportedly caught a stray punch during the brawl. Fans on Twitter noticed that Shida accidentally “poked” Starks in the eye but Fightful reports that he caught a wild punch.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Carmella and Corey Graves Trend After Fans Post Rumors Stemming from Podcast Discussion
- Drake Maverick Files To Trademark His Former Name
- Dave Crist Reportedly Removed From IMPACT Locker Room After Failing To Apologize To Rich Swann For Injury
- Original Plans for the Hacker Storyline on WWE SmackDown Revealed
- Michael “PS” Hayes Responds to Titus O’Neil Comments from George Floyd Press Conference, Titus Thanks Him
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Released WWE Superstars Apparently Headed to Impact Wrestling
- Drew McIntyre Insults Lana In Response to Her Comments on Sleeping with Him
- JBL and Bubba Ray Dudley on Race and Their Tag Teams, JBL on When Ron Simmons Nixed Storyline Idea