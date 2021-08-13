Riho is reportedly returning to action for AEW soon.

Riho has not wrestled for AEW since the July 12 edition of “Dark: Elevation” when she defeated Amber Nova, in a match taped on July 7 in Miami.

In an update, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Riho has been out of action due to a bad reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine.

There is no exact date for Riho’s return, but she has been feeling better as of late and should be back in action soon.

It was recently revealed that Riho has been in the process of moving to the United States full-time.

Riho became the inaugural AEW Women’s World Champion in October 2019. She held the title for 133 days until dropping it to Nyla Rose in February 2020.

Stay tuned for more.

