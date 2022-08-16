13 matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW Dark episode.

Tonight’s Dark will be headlined by Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Blake Christian. The show will also feature the in-ring return of Abadon, who will go up against Valentina Rossi. This will be her first TV match since defeating Emi Sakura in early May on Elevation. She defeated Karma Dean in a dark match at the June 11 Dark tapings, but this will be her first TV match since the win over Sakura.

Tonight’s Dark was taped on July 16 from Universal Studios in Orlando, FL. You can click here for spoilers from those tapings. Below is the full line-up for tonight:

* Abadon vs. Mafiosa

* Angelico vs. Baliyan Akki

* Bear Country vs. Axel Rico and Victor Iniestra

* Cezar Bononi vs. Marcus Kross

* Emi Sakura vs. Renee Michelle

* Kayla Rossi vs. Avery Breaux

* Rohit Raju vs. Invictus Khash

* Willow Nightingale vs. Robyn Renegade

* Skye Blue vs. Charlette Renegade

* Serpentico vs. Brock Anderson

* Josh Woods vs. Cobra

* Ari Daivari vs. Fuego Del Sol

* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Blake Christian

AEW Dark airs every Tuesday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

