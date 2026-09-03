An All Elite Wrestling competitor made their return to television programming for the first time in five months during the post-All In: London episode of AEW Dynamite.

“The Walking Weapon” Josh Alexander made his return to AEW television on the September 2 episode of AEW Dynamite in Allen, TX.

The comeback took place following the TNT Championship match between Darby Allin and Mark Davis. After the bout, Steven Borden entered the ring to prevent Davis from continuing his attack.

As Borden stood face-to-face with Davis, Alexander suddenly appeared and attacked him from behind.

The appearance marked Alexander’s first time on AEW programming since suffering a knee injury in March. He returned to the ring in August with an appearance for Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling but had remained absent from AEW television until Wednesday night.