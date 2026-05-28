Jake Doyle has officially returned to AEW television.

During the Superstation Showcase four-way match on the May 27 episode of All Elite Wrestling Dynamite, fans saw the return of Doyle for the first time since early 2026.

The bout featured RUSH taking on Brian Cage, Orange Cassidy and Lio Rush in a chaotic four-way contest.

Things broke down when members of The Don Callis Family, Rocky Romero and Lance Archer, appeared at ringside and targeted Cassidy.

While Cassidy was distracted dealing with Romero and Archer, Doyle blindsided him from behind in his surprise return appearance.

Moments later, Cassidy’s Conglomeration ally Roderick Strong ran out to confront Doyle. The two immediately began brawling and fought their way to the backstage area as the match continued in the ring.

Archer then physically removed Cassidy from the bout by carrying him to the back, leaving the field open for RUSH to capitalize. RUSH ultimately picked up the victory after pinning Lio Rush.

Doyle had been sidelined since suffering a torn bicep earlier this year, an injury that required surgery. Prior to getting hurt, he had been teaming with current AEW National Champion Mark Davis as part of The Don Callis Family.

The return appears to immediately place Doyle back into the ongoing issues involving Cassidy and The Conglomeration.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Dynamite Results 5/27/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.