AEW returned to Universal Studios this evening so they could tape several episodes of their weekly Youtube series Dark, an event that saw one star return to the ring after months of being out of action.

That star was Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes, who wrestled Angelica Risk in singles-competition. This marks Brandi’s first matchup since the fall of 2020 as she has been trying to get back into ring shape after giving birth to her daughter, Liberty.

Scoop #2: Brandi Rhodes vs Angelica Risk pic.twitter.com/HO5s7EtqJy — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) December 3, 2021

Brandi did make a surprise cameo at this past Wednesday’s Dynamite in Atlanta, where she assisted her husband Cody in his street fight against Andrade El Idolo. In that match Brandi lit the table on fire that was eventually used to put El Idolo away.

(Special thanks to Jacob Cohen for sharing the spoiler on Twitter)