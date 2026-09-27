An AEW star is currently sidelined with a knee injury.

During the AEW All Out “Buy In” pre-show, Harley Cameron and Kris Statlander performed a song together, with Cameron revealing during the performance that she is dealing with a knee injury.

Cameron indicated that the injury occurred when she teamed with Statlander against Julia Hart and Skye Blue of the Sisters of Sin at the AEW All In “Buy In.”

Despite Cameron suffering the injury during the bout, she and Statlander went on to pick up the victory.

Cameron and Statlander previously made history as the inaugural AEW Women’s Tag-Team Champions.

There is currently no word on the severity of Cameron’s knee injury or how long she is expected to be out of action.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW All Out Results 9/26/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.