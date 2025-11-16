Some unfortunate news has surfaced from the world of All Elite Wrestling.

On Sunday morning, AEW star Rebel surfaced via social media with a video informing her fans that she has been diagnosed with a lung cancer known as pulmonary lymphoma.

Rebel stated the following in the video, which you can watch in its’ entirety via the media player embedded below.

After a year of not getting better, I decided to go to the Mayo Clinic and see if I could get treated by them and they found that it was not cryptococcal pneumonia this whole time and that it is primary pulmonary lymphoma, which is cancer in the lungs. And if there is a best case scenario then I have it so that’s good. Tomorrow I start rehab because along this tumultuous journey I picked up a little disorder called functional neurological disorder and it has taken my ability to walk. I now walk with a walker and my ability to speak clearly, I don’t know if you can tell, but it sounds like I bit my tongue. And once that’s finished, hopefully in December, I will go in for a third bronchoscopy to determine what kind of treatment are we having, chemo, radiation, immunology and then we’ll start there and then we’ll kick its ass, OK? So I’m hoping that will start around the first of 2026.

