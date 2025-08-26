An AEW star has recently filed for an interesting trademark.
On Monday, August 25, 2025, pro wrestling veteran and current All Elite Wrestling star Ricochet filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) to trademark ‘BALD.’
That’s right … BALD.
Ricochet has been using his bald head as a source of heat with the fans, which has also become a popular spot for babyfaces to milk for ‘cheap pops’ during matches with the pro wrestling veteran.
Featured below is official description of the USPTO filing from 8/25 reads as follows:
Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts; Hats; Bandanas
Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.