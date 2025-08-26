An AEW star has recently filed for an interesting trademark.

On Monday, August 25, 2025, pro wrestling veteran and current All Elite Wrestling star Ricochet filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) to trademark ‘BALD.’

That’s right … BALD.

Ricochet has been using his bald head as a source of heat with the fans, which has also become a popular spot for babyfaces to milk for ‘cheap pops’ during matches with the pro wrestling veteran.

Featured below is official description of the USPTO filing from 8/25 reads as follows: