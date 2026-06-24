Lio Rush has released a new music video for “HE Would,” shot by Young One Studio and built around his “Blackheart” persona that has been gaining traction on AEW television.

The video features talent from the New Japan Academy Dojo. The accompanying EP is available to stream now.

Rush is currently the reigning ROH Television Champion, having captured the title in a three-way match over Action Andretti and AR Fox at ROH Global Wars Cincinnati.

Watch the complete Lio Rush music video via the YouTube player embedded below.