AEW star Satnam Singh has filed a new trademark with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

The Goliath has been teaming with Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, and Sonjay Dutt, who have all referred to him as “One in a Billion.” Singh is now attempting to trademark the “One in a Billion” phrase, and officially filed with the USPTO at the beginning of the month. A full detailed description can be found below.

Mark For: ONE IN A BILLION trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes. [all] Color is not claimed as a feature of the mark. The mark consists of the words ONE IN A BILLION adjacent a lion head.

Aside from his group, the AEW commentary team has also referred to Singh as “One in a Billion.” Stay tuned for more updates on AEW trademarks.