AEW star Jack Evans says he is being extorted by police in Mexico.

Evans took to Twitter overnight and claimed he is being extorted by two police officers from the Del Valle Police Department in Mexico City, Mexico. He noted that he has had to pay around 7000 pesos, or $350 USD, in the past four days, apparently to avoid trouble. He then claimed that if he gets arrested on drug charges in the near future, it will be because the police planted the drugs on him.

“This will sound like a fake message but it is not. I am currently being extorted by 2 police officers from the Del Valle Police Department in Mexico City. In the last 4 days I have had to pay around 7000 pesos (350$ american) and I am not paying more… So if I get arrested on drug charges in the next little bit I want to put it out there right now that it was planted by the Del Valle Police Department,” Evans wrote.

Evans posted the same message in Spanish.

Evans reportedly lives in Mexico City, and has for some time. There is no confirmation that the Del Valle Police Department is near his home there. One reader sent word that the Del Valle Police Department could be related to a college there, Universidad del Valle de México (or UVM).

Evans has not wrestled for AEW since losing to Eddie Kingston on the October 26 edition of AEW Dark, which was taped on October 24. Before that he lost a Hair vs. Hair match to Orange Cassidy on the October 1 edition of AEW Rampage, taped on September 29, and participated in a 16-man tag team match on the September 29 edition of AEW Dynamite.

Stay tuned for more. You can see Evans’ full tweets below:

So if I get arrested on drug charges in the next little bit I want to put it out there right now that it was planted by the Del Valle Police Department. — Jack Evans (@JackEvans711) December 8, 2021

Entonces si me arrestan por cargos de drogas en el proximo momento quiero publicar

ahora que fue plantado por el Departamento de Del Valle. — Jack Evans (@JackEvans711) December 8, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.