The injury bug gets every pro wrestling at one point or another.

These days, AEW has been feeling it, with multiple top and mid-level star being forced on the sidelines, some long-term, due to various injuries.

Among them is former House of Black and Hounds of Hell member Buddy Matthews.

In a new video shared via his Instagram Live, the pro wrestling star spoke about his injury recovery not going as well as he had hoped.

“The ankle is not recovering as well as I thought it would be,” Matthews stated. “There’s no mobility to it, if I can’t have mobility, I can’t move properly.”

Matthews continued, “Once it hits three months without healing, it becomes chronic. I thought I’d be back in the ring in April.”

Buddy Matthews suffered the ankle injury during a singles match against Kazuchika Okada for the AEW Continental Championship back at the AEW Grand Slam: Australia special event in February.