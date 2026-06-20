Carlie Bravo has weighed in with his own story regarding former TNA executive and producer Tommy Dreamer.

As noted, Tommy Dreamer recently parted ways with TNA Wrestling on June 17 after spending roughly a decade with the company in various roles, including creative, talent relations, production, and scouting.

Following referee Perch’s claim on social media that Dreamer once told him he would never get a job in the wrestling business, Bravo responded by sharing an experience of his own from earlier in his career.

According to Bravo, Dreamer acknowledged his talent but questioned how he could be presented to a wider audience.

“He told me I was very talented but couldn’t hire me cuz ‘he didn’t know if he could market ‘cocky black guy’ to the world’,” he wrote. “Needless to say, I’m on top of the game and never changed one bit.”

Bravo later added a message of encouragement for others facing similar criticism.

“Run it up. Fuck what anybody else says.”

Despite not receiving the opportunity at the time, Bravo has gone on to establish himself as a regular presence on ROH programming as part of Shane Taylor Promotions. He has also appeared prominently on AEW television during STP’s rivalry with the Death Riders, continuing to build momentum across both promotions.