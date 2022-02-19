AEW star and former NWA women’s champion Serena Deeb recently filed to trademark the term “The Professor” with the Unites States Patent and Trademark Office for merchandise and entertainment purposes. Deeb has been using “The Professor” as her new heel moniker.
The filing was made on February 15th, with a full detailed description of what that entails in the summary below.
* G & S: Hats; Shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts.
* G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestling and sports entertainment in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.