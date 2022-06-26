Fightful Select recently reported that AEW’s Orange Cassidy will be getting a new, but familiar theme song in the form of Jefferson’ Starship’s “Jane.”

AEW has secured licensing to use the song after he’s used “Where Is My Mind?” by the Pixies. AEW got the rights to that song in March 2021 for what was reported to be a multi-year agreement to use the Pixies’ song.

Cassidy formerly used “Jane” on the indies. The 1979 single was prominently featured in Wet Hot American Summer. You can hear the song at this link: