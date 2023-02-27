Vickie Guerrero is set to finish up with AEW soon.

A new report from Fightful Select and Righteous Reg notes that Guerrero and AEW have agreed to not renew her AEW contract, which expires in July of this year.

Guerrero debuted with AEW in December 2019 as a guest commentator. She later began managing Nyla Rose, and briefly led Andrade El Idolo. She is currently managing Rose and Marina Shafir.

Guerrero has also worked heavily on the AEW Heels brand, and has helped contribute to a number of AEW digital projects.

Guerrero, who graduated from Herzing University with a Bachelor of Science in healthcare administration in 2019, tweeted last week about how a new journey is set to begin in the Tampa Bay, FL area.

“Today a new journey begins…..my life is fulfilled with excitement and new opportunities [folded hands emoji],” she wrote with the photo seen below.

Guerrero will appear on an upcoming AEW Unrestricted podcast episode to discuss her work with AEW Heels and more.

Today a new journey begins…..my life is fulfilled with excitement and new opportunities🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/EsOBqretUg — Vickie Guerrero (@VickieGuerrero) February 23, 2023

I just recorded an episode of #AEWUnrestricted with @MandaLHuber, @wrestlingleva, and @VickieGuerrero about the crazy work that has gone into @AEW_Heels in the last year and the amazing thing it has become. I just need y'all to know how much I love these incredible, badass women. pic.twitter.com/a4A90oDtzi — Aubrey Edwards (@RefAubrey) February 22, 2023

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.