AEW coach/wrestler Madison Rayne apparently suffered an injury at tonight’s ROH TV tapings.

Matches for the April 13 edition of ROH TV were taped tonight at the Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island, before AEW Rampage hit the air. You can click here for full spoilers. Rayne wrestled AEW regular Robyn Renegade at the tapings.

Rayne and Renegade were wrestling when Rayne suddenly went down on her leg. The match quickly went to the finish with Rayne taking Renegade’s finishing move.

Fans in attendance said it looked as if Rayne suffered some sort of foot or ankle injury. She was briefly tended to, then helped to the back by officials.

This was Rayne’s third ROH TV match in the last several weeks. She lost to Trish Adora at the February 26 tapings, and teamed with Skye Blue for a win over The Renegade Twins at the February 25 tapings. Rayne’s last AEW match took place at the February 15 Elevation tapings, where she teamed with Leva Bates and Willow Nightingale for a loss to Marina Shafir, Emi Sakura and Nyla Rose.

Rayne has not commented on the injury as of this writing, but we will keep you updated. Below are a few related fan photos:

Unfortunately looks like Madison Rayne legitimately hurt herself in a match against Robin Renegade before #AEWRampage. Hope she’s okay!!! pic.twitter.com/TmAjWXwaEG — Enjoy ALL Wrestling (@wrestlewithit) April 8, 2023

Looks like Madison got hurt. Hope she is okay. #WatchROH pic.twitter.com/lNC8xzYqJ0 — MikeyLaFraah89 (@MikeyLaFraah89) April 8, 2023

