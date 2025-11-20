A familiar face may have picked up yet another minor setback on this week’s combined AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision three-hour live special from Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts on Wednesday night.

However the early word is that things aren’t as bad as they looked on the show when it happened.

Scorpio Sky briefly scared fans on Wednesday night after tweaking his elbow during the six-man tag-team match that saw SkyFlight take on The Young Bucks and Josh Alexander during the AEW Dynamite portion of the three-hour 11/19 show.

Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com reported that, as of now, the issue doesn’t appear to be serious, though details remain sparse.

Sky teamed with Top Flight in a fast-paced bout against Nick and Matt Jackson and The Don Callis Family’s “Walking Weapon,” and the moment of concern came after a Nick Jackson face-buster, when Sky immediately began favoring his left elbow.

Throughout the rest of the match, he continued checking on the arm, holding it tight to his side even while throwing strikes. Despite the discomfort, he pushed through several sequences and stayed involved until late in the contest.

Sky was, however, noticeably absent from the finish.

Dante Martin ultimately tapped out to Alexander’s ankle lock, ending the match without Sky playing a role in the final stretch.

Alvarez didn’t specify the exact nature of the elbow issue or whether Sky is expected to miss any time. As of now, SkyFlight had not been announced for a match at Saturday’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view in Newark, New Jersey, so any potential absence wouldn’t disrupt a confirmed card.

The 42-year-old only returned to AEW in July after nearly two years away. He quickly aligned with Top Flight, Christopher Daniels, and Leila Grey to form the SkyFlight faction, adding a veteran presence to the group.

Since coming back, Sky has worked seven matches across AEW and ROH, with three of them taking place this month as his schedule continues to ramp up.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding Scorpio Sky’s injury status continue to surface.

For those who missed this week’s three-hour AEW on TBS prime time program, check out our complete AEW Dynamite Results 11/19/25 and AEW Collision Results 11/19/25 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.