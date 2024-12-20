A familiar face to AEW fans will be featured on the new season of the popular show, “Impractical Jokers.”
Warner Bros Discovery issued the following press release on Friday to announce the new season of the TBS prank show, which will feature appearances by AEW star John Silver of The Dark Order, Colin Jost of Saturday Night Live and more.
“Impractical Jokers” Returns with New Episodes on Thursday, January 9, 2025, at 10PM ET/PT on TBS
Television’s wildly popular unscripted comedy “Impractical Jokers” is back with hilarious new episodes premiering Thursday, January 9 at 10PM ET/PT on TBS, starring comedy trio Brian “Q” Quinn, James “Murr” Murray and Sal Vulcano.
January’s return brings the ultimate mayhem when the guys pose as upselling concierge with peculiar upgrades, grocery store shopping-cart thieves, aggrieved mall janitors, and receive bagel shop acting lessons from guest star Richard Kind. New episodes also feature celebrity guest appearances from TikTok star Jax, AEW’s John Silver, SNL’s Colin Jost, and Peloton instructor Ally Love.
