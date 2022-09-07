AEW star Kris Statlander underwent knee surgery today.

Statlander and boyfriend Caleb Konley revealed on Instagram that the surgery to repair her torn ACL was done today.

“I must’ve been thinking of you when I got injured, because you make my knees weak. Xoxo,” Statlander wrote on Instagram with the hospital photo seen below.

Statlander confirmed in early August that she tore her ACL, and would need surgery in the future. It was speculated that Statlander may have suffered the injury during the August 5 AEW Dark tapings in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Statlander apparently landed awkwardly on her leg during the finish to her win over Sierra that night. She was seen grabbing her right knee after hitting Sierra with a big boot, and has not wrestled since then.

Statlander previously missed 10 months of in-ring action between 2020 and 2021 due to an ACL tear, but there’s no word yet on when she will be back in the ring from this injury.

Statlander has continued to train while injured, as seen in the Instagram post below. She wrote in mid-August with a video, “We don’t skip leg days even with a blown out knee. Going slightly off program here but the main focus now is maintaining as much strength as possible to lessen post op atrophy. If you want to yell at me for pushing my self while injured remember it’s free to mind your business. I’m taking extra precautions to make sure I’m stable through all movements, using lighter weights with every rep controlled, making sure I don’t reach any uncomfortable ROM or recreate any pain. Most will take a time like this to lose sight of their goals, and I’m sure I’ll reflect on what could’ve been had I not been injured. But I know my moment in my wrestling career will come, not yet, but soon. I’ll come back stronger than before just like last time. It’s not a setback unless you allow it to be.”

