– AEW star “Pretty” Peter Avalon of The Wingmen underwent shoulder surgery last week.

– K945 Radio in Louisiana has a featured piece up on their official website about AEW returning to New Orleans for a taping of AEW Collision and ROH On HonorClub on April 26, 2025. As noted, the 4/26 show is listed as being a special three-hour episode of AEW Collision on TNT and MAX.

– The official NCAA March Madness feed on X shared a photo of North Carolina fan showing off Duke’s loss on his phone while in the crowd at AEW Dynasty 2025 this past Sunday night. AEW re-tweeted the post.

– Later today, April 8, AEW will premiere a new episode of their AEW Timelines digital series, which focuses on the history of the AEW Trios Championships.

– Already on AEW’s YouTube channel are two more new episodes of AEW Timelines, which focuses on the men’s and women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournaments. As noted, the 2025 Owen Hart Cup kicked off with opening round matches for the men’s and women’s tournaments taking place at AEW Dynasty 2025 this past Sunday night. The winners of this year’s Owen Hart Cup will earn world title opportunities at AEW ALL IN: Texas on July 12 at Global Life Field in Arlington, TX.