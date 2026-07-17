Willow Nightingale will no longer be competing at Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling’s Summer Sun Princess event this weekend after travel issues prevented her from making it to Japan.

Nightingale had been scheduled to face Mizuki in a featured singles match at Saturday’s event at Korakuen Hall. However, TJPW announced that Nightingale’s flight was canceled, and despite efforts to secure alternate travel arrangements, she will not arrive in time for the show. Chris Brookes has been named as her replacement and will now face Mizuki instead.

In a statement, TJPW explained the situation.

“Although our company has been working to arrange an alternative flight, it has become impossible for her to arrive in time for the start of the event, so she has been forced to withdraw from this tournament.”

The promotion also confirmed Brookes’ replacement role while thanking fans for their understanding.

“In her place, Chris Brooks will make an emergency appearance and face Mizuki in a singles match. We appreciate your understanding.”

Following the announcement, Mizuki took to social media to express hope that the match with Nightingale can still happen in the future. Nightingale echoed those sentiments, revealing she explored every possible option before ultimately being forced to withdraw.

“I tried to exhaust every option, but a flight issue in the middle of my travel day has prevented me from making it to Tokyo in time,” Nightingale tweeted. “I’m sorry to fans who were looking forward to our match. Heck, I was really looking forward to it but I still want to face Mizuki one day!”

Summer Sun Princess takes place on July 18 from Korakuen Hall and will stream live on Wrestle Universe.

I tried to exhaust every option, but a flight issue in the middle of my travel day has prevented me from making it to Tokyo in time I’m sorry to fans who were looking forward to our match. Heck, *I* was really looking forward to it but I still l want to face @mizupyon3 one day! https://t.co/1pSPDuhIZS — Willow Nightingale (@willowwrestles) July 17, 2026