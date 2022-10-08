AEW’s Frankie Kazarian is your new Impact Wrestling X Division Champion.

The main card of tonight’s Impact Bound For Glory pay-per-view opened up with Kazarian defeating Mike Bailey by submission to capture the X Division Title.

This is Kazarian’s fifth reign with the X Division Title, and his first since January 2011. Bailey became champion back at Slammiversary on June 19 by defeating former champion Ace Austin, Kenny King, Trey Miguel, Alex Zayne and Andrew Everett in Ultimate X. Bailey held the strap for 110 recognized days in his first reign.

Below are a few shots of tonight’s title change opener from the Albany Armory in Albany, NY:

.@SpeedballBailey is ready to put his X Division Championship ON THE LINE!#BoundForGlory pic.twitter.com/4pRIZygzsF — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 8, 2022

NOBODY has kicked out of the Ultima Weapon and @FrankieKazarian JUST DID!#BoundForGlory pic.twitter.com/99fDzUmbmY — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 8, 2022

