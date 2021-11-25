AEW stars Jay Lethal and Bobby Fish are the latest names added to the match for the vacant AAA Mega Title at TripleMania Regia II next month.

As noted, Kenny Omega was forced to vacate the AAA Mega Title due to injuries and upcoming surgeries. He had been scheduled to defend against El Hijo del Vikingo at AAA’s TripleMania Regia II on Saturday, December 4. You can click here for Omega’s statement on the title and his warning to AAA, and you can click here for the latest on his injuries and surgeries.

In an update, Samuray del Sol, the former Kalisto, was previously announced to compete against Vikingo for the vacant title, but now Lethal and Fish have also been added to the multi-man match.

You can see new promos from Lethal and Fish, with Adam Cole, below.

It was also announced that TripleMania Regia II will air on FITE TV for $19.99. Details are at this link.

AAA TripleMania Regia II will take place on Saturday, December 4 from Estadio de Beisbol in Monterrey, Mexico. Below is the updated card:

Vacant AAA Mega Title Match

El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Samuray del Sol vs. vs. Bobby Fish vs. Jay Lethal vs. TBA

AAA Tag Team Titles Match

AEW World Tag Team Champions Lucha Bros. vs. FTR (c)

Marvel Lucha Libre Match

Gran Mazo and Leyenda Americano vs. Venenoide and Enganso

Cain Velasquez, Pagano and Psycho Clown vs. Black Taurus, Rey Escorpion and LA Park

Dragon Lee and Dralistico vs. Laredo Kid and a mystery partner

Psicosis, Arez and Abismo vs. Mocho Cota Jr., Tito Santana and Carta Brava Jr. vs. Sanson, Forastero and El Cuatrero

Sam Adonis, Puma King and DMT Azul vs. Monster Clown, Dave the Clown and Murder Clown

Faby Apache, Lady Shani and Sexy Star vs. Lady Maravilla, La Hiedra and Flammer

