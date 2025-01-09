– Taya Valkyrie surfaced on social media late-Wednesday evening and wrote about she and husband, fellow AEW and ROH star Johnny TV, being evacuated from Los Angeles, California due to the wildfires situation. “We’ve been evacuated, but are safe,” she wrote via X. “Holy sh*t this is bad. Pray for L.A.”

– Ricky Starks is making another appearance for House Of Glory this month. On Wednesday evening, the promotion announced Starks vs. Charles Mason for their upcoming HoG: Final Warning 2025 show on Saturday, January 25, at NYC Arena in Queens, N.Y. For ticket information, visit TicketTailor.com.

– Ruby Soho celebrated her 34th birthday today. The AEW and former WWE Superstar was born on January 9, 1991. She has been on the sidelines from AEW since taking time off with Angelo Parker to have their first child together. AEW wished her a happy birthday with a post on X today.