The official Twitter account of DDT Pro Wrestling released footage late last night of AEW stars running around Daily’s Place with the promotion’s Ironman Heavymetalweight Championship, which is similar to the WWE 24/7 championship in that it can be defended at any time.

After a few title changes involving Jungle Boy and Marko Stunt, women’s division star Britt Baker would emerge as the Ironman Heavymetalweight Champion, as well as the Pakistan REW Champion. Check out the video footage below.