The official Twitter account of DDT Pro Wrestling released footage late last night of AEW stars running around Daily’s Place with the promotion’s Ironman Heavymetalweight Championship, which is similar to the WWE 24/7 championship in that it can be defended at any time.
After a few title changes involving Jungle Boy and Marko Stunt, women’s division star Britt Baker would emerge as the Ironman Heavymetalweight Champion, as well as the Pakistan REW Champion. Check out the video footage below.
11月11日（現地時間）フロリダ州ジャクソンビル・デイリーズプレイス内通路
▼アイアンマンヘビーメタル級＆パキスタンREW両選手権試合
＜二冠王者＞●マルコ・スタント vs ブリット・ベイカー○＜挑戦者＞
タイム不詳 体固め
※ベイカーが第1497代アイアンマン＆REW新王者となる。#ddtpro pic.twitter.com/Bs2d6HD8Tf
– Jungle Boy pinned Janela on DARK so he wins the Ironman Heavemetalweight Championshiphttps://t.co/qwBw6idBLK
– Marko Stunt backstabs Jungle Boy!
– I'll need to check the records to see if Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. is the first ever dentist to hold the Ironman belt#ddtpro https://t.co/xnhYkpKnIB pic.twitter.com/BPHBJEUPgm
