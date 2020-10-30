In one of the more lighter stories on the day, AEW superstar Chris Jericho responded to a fan online who tagged the Demo God, as well as the Wendy’s restaurant Twitter account, in hopes of getting a happy birthday greeting. Jericho would write back, “Well I’m not @Wendys …but happy bday anyway!”

The Wendy’s account would send one right back to Jericho with, “Are you saying you want me to join the Inner Circle?”

This prompted the Dark Order’s Evil Uno to extend an invitation to the popular fast-food chain. He writes to Wendy’s, “Want to #JoinDarkOrder?” Wendy’s fired back with, “Can we be Number 444?

It will be nice to make sure Johnny is no longer Hungiee,” referring of course to John Silver.

Silver would see the shout-out and write, “Wendy’s knows what’s up.”

