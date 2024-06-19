Everybody loves The Acclaimed.

Even the Washington Nationals.

At the Washington Nationals game on June 18, there was a mascot melee that saw involvement from some AEW personalities.

The Presidents’ Race broke down in madness, as Thomas Jefferson began dishing out steel chair shots. This led to AEW referee Bryce Remsburg getting involved in an attempt to quell the chaos.

Unfortunately, things just got crazier from there.

A George Washington mascot got involved and blasted a Theodore Roosevelt with a chair shot, leading to the mascots running until AEW star and member of The Acclaimed, Anthony Bowens, ran out and took out George Washington with a chair shot, helping Abraham Lincoln score the win.

You can’t make this stuff up.

Bowens joins forces with Max Caster for a AEW World Tag-Team Championship Eliminator bout against The Young Bucks duo of Nicholas and Matthew Jackson on tonight’s AEW Dynamite.