AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative brought some of his wrestlers to the United Center for Tuesday’s Chicago Bulls NBA game.
AEW was represented by AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker, AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill, Adam Cole, Shawn Dean, and Khan. The group was there to promote tonight’s AEW Dynamite from the nearby Wintrust Arena in Chicago.
The AEW group was billed as “Superstars of AEW” on the jumbo screen. They participated in a celebration on the court, and spent some time with Chicago’s mascot, Benny The Bull. The game saw Chicago defeat the Orlando Magic 126-115.
AEW thanked the The Bulls and the arena on Twitter, writing, “Thank you to the @chicagobulls @UnitedCenter for welcoming #AEW’s @ShawnDean773 @TBSNetwork champion @Jade_Cargill Women’s World champion @RealBrittBaker @AdamColePro and #AEW Owner & GM @TonyKhan”
You can click here for the current AEW Dynamite line-up for tonight’s show in Chicago. Below are several photos and videos from last night’s appearance at the Bulls game:
Thank you to the @chicagobulls and @UnitedCenter for welcoming #AEW’s @ShawnDean773 , @TBSNetwork champion @Jade_Cargill, Women’s World champion @RealBrittBaker, @AdamColePro and #AEW Owner & GM @TonyKhan pic.twitter.com/kOupdiCgBD
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 2, 2022
It's always great having @AEW in the building!@AdamColePro, @Jade_Cargill, @RealBrittBaker, @ShawnDean773 and @TonyKhan got some court time tonight at the @ChicagoBulls game too. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nhGE38RprY
— United Center (@UnitedCenter) February 2, 2022
THEY GOT THAT AEW RUB
THE BULLS ARE ALL ELITE
I LOVE BASKETBALL https://t.co/VvJktEgV4G pic.twitter.com/8bgd0yVd6v
— Nhat Hoang (@NhatHoangRBLX) February 2, 2022
So cool to see @AEW GM @TonyKhan @chicagobulls game on ILLINI night @UnitedCenter. Also #AEW’s @ShawnDean773 , @TBSNetwork champion @Jade_Cargill, Women’s World champion @RealBrittBaker, & @AdamColePro were in the house and looking great! #ILL #INI pic.twitter.com/dbxJp1gNHd
— Sporty Spice (@kaliadia) February 2, 2022
https://twitter.com/DayDreamThis/status/1488716103459213314
Adam Cole, Dr. Britt Baker, Jade Cargill, Shawn Dean e Tony Khan estão presentes no jogo do Chicago Bulls nessa noite.
— AEW BRASIL (@BrasilAllElite) February 2, 2022
Yoo Tony,Brit,Jade, and Adam Cole at this bulls game I came too!! #AEW pic.twitter.com/Vv6xKOLxd7
— Myro (@myrofr) February 2, 2022
They just showed the “Superstars of AEW” during this Bulls vs Magic game pic.twitter.com/K6LCRmO6yJ
— wordle stephen curry (@THENEXTBlGTHlNG) February 2, 2022
— Hoop Informatics 🏀📊🎥 (@HoopInformatics) February 2, 2022
#Illini @TonyKhan rocking the Ayo Dosunmu shirt has #AEW is in town for #AEWDynamite at @WintrustArena tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/199hr7gzBD
— Hoop Informatics 🏀📊🎥 (@HoopInformatics) February 2, 2022
Yo… #AEW + #BullsNation ?!?!?!… 👀 As a proud and lifelong #Bulls fan & die hard pro wrestling fan: the ultimate dream come true. @AdamColePro @RealBrittBaker @Jade_Cargill @ShawnDean773 @TonyKhan pic.twitter.com/8cS1VGcTYG
— DP (@DPThePremier11) February 2, 2022
Well look who's at the Bulls game! @RealBrittBaker @AdamColePro @Jade_Cargill @TonyKhan @ShawnDean773 #AEW #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/Dl9Xw4JCu5
— Dark Order's Bulls Fan (@ChiTownEnuff) February 2, 2022
