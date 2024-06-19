Updates on two AEW stars who have been out of action.

Mark Davis from Aussie Open has been sidelined since breaking his wrist at AEW WrestleDream last October. Kyle Fletcher, his tag partner, recently shared with WGN Radio that there’s no clear timeline for Davis’s return.

“I can’t say exactly what’s happening with him right now. That’s his story to tell, but he’s doing well. He’ll definitely be back at some point, though we don’t have an exact timeline. I can’t wait to team up with him again,” Fletcher mentioned.

The Blade also shared a status update during a virtual signing with K&S Wrestlefest. He has been out since February due to a back injury but hopes to return by AEW All In.

“I’m currently on the injured reserve but still with the company,” Blade said.

When asked about his potential return for AEW All In, Blade responded, “I’m hoping so. My back’s slowly improving, and I’m aiming to be back in a couple of months.”

Blade added that he will be present at AEW’s show in his hometown of Buffalo next week.